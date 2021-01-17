Eros Now partners with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10

By Our Staff

There is never a week when our inbox doesn’t have missives from Eros Now, the streaming service owned from Eros STX Global Corporation. It has now announced a streaming and branding partnership with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament, the fourth edition of the tournament and the second held in Abu Dhabi.

Eros Now is also the official team sponsor of Team Abu Dhabi. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will livestream the popular cricket tournament in significant international markets, such as Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada.

Said Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now: “The content available on streaming platforms is evolving with the continuous change in audiences’ demand for preferred content. Live cricket streaming is another avenue for Eros Now to deliver the best of content to sports lovers in international markets. Thus, the Abu Dhabi T10 is the perfect association for us to enter into the sports live streaming category and take a step further to drive growth momentum.”