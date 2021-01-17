Enterprise Ireland hires Kaizzen for PR

15 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Kaizzen, the independent PR and digital agency, has won the PR mandate for Enterprise Ireland, post a multi-agency pitch. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to Enterprise Ireland covering corporate reputation management, brand visibility, and crisis management; across media platforms.

Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.

On appointing the agency, Abhinav Bhatia, Director of Enterprise Ireland – India and South Asia said: “We are pleased to appoint Kaizzen as our Public Relations Consultancy to communicate our vision and help us achieve our objective. What helped Kaizzen deliver an excellent pitch was the understanding of the sector and the account. Furthermore, having managed to amplify similar accounts with notable results certainly made Kaizzen a suitable agency for the brand. We believe that the strong team with expert backing from the leadership will help Enterprise Ireland seamlessly manage its media communications right from planning, strategizing to execution in the Indian market.”

Added Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen: “Kaizzen has a long-standing relationship with Enterprise Ireland and has been working with them for the last two years. We are thankful to the management team at Enterprise Ireland for placing their trust in Kaizzen once more. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at EI; to execute innovative, disruptive high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business.”

