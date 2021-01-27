Emoha Elder Care to honour senior citizens

27 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Emoha Elder Care launched its #AzadPanchi campaign on the eve of India’s 72nd Republic Day. The campaign aims to celebrate country’s elders, by sharing their stories, told by them so that their sacrifices and hard work is not forgotten. These short videos reiterate Emoha’s philosophy of #Eldersfirst and to help elders, age with grace.

Notes a communique: “It brings forth the commitment to transform the way aging is perceived in the country by offering a world of laughter, camaraderie, joy and specialised healthcare and encouraging elders to live a life like that of free birds (Azad Panchi) without too many cares in the world. The campaign’s core theme is in sync with the platform’s ideology of #EldersFirst. Founded in January 2019, the platform acts as a gateway for elders to stay safe, secure, and engaged while in their homes.”