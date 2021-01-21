Edelman to promote California Pistas

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Edelman has been appointed Agency of Record (AOR) to promote California Pistachios in India, distributed through the US-based The Wonderful Company. It’s actually old news… it is effective November 1, 2020.

Said Rakesh Thukral, Managing Director, Edelman India: “We are delighted to partner with The Wonderful Company in India. As their communications consultants, we are committed to inspiring people with the healthy choice of California Pistachios, one snack break at a time. We are leveraging our earned-centric mindset to build powerful brand ideas and communication, backed by rich human data, inspired by culture and driven by brand purpose.”