Digital Refresh bags marketing for Mahindra Krish-e

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) has bagged the pan-India mandate for yet another leading brand, ‘Krish-E by Mahindra’, a new ‘Farming as a Service’ (FaaS) business, introducing a digital era in farming. Krish-e is a business vertical that provides technology, access to equipment through rentals and multiple other services with the objective of increasing per acre income of farmers.

Notes a communque: “The role of Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) is to offer search (SEO), optimisation of the app (ASO) and local content creation that will help engage with the farmers fraternity, build relevance and create engagement opportunities at large. The company has actively been in the digital space for 10 years and believes that language shouldn’t be a barrier but trusts that every individual can explore the platform in their own chosen language.”