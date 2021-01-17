Dentsu merges iProspect and Vizeum

15 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu has announced its intent to integrate iProspect and Vizeum to create a new media agency under the iProspect banner. Meanwhile, Carat and Dentsu X clients will continue to access digital performance services through the Dentsu Media Scaled Services.

The new iProspect entity will be led by Global President Amanda Morrissey, bringing together more than 8,000 media and performance specialists across 93 key global markets.

Said Amanda Morrissey: “iProspect is designed for clients at the intersection of brand and performance. We believe brand drives performance, and performance drives brand. We no longer exist in an ecosystem where these elements can be planned and bought separately. We must look at business and brand goals through a combined lens, bringing accelerated growth for our clients. By focusing on how consumers behave in their digital world and applying that to real world scenarios via a highly connected and creative use of all channels, we position our clients to combine the learnings from the short and long term to drive more effective business growth today and tomorrow.”

The new agency will now be launched through a phased market plan over a three-month period with a target completion date of March 31, 2021.

And how will things be impacted in India? Well, for that we’ll have to watch and wait.