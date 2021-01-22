Dentsu India partners Jos Alukkas for new ad

22 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Dentsu India has launched a film with its long-standing partner and jewellery brand, Jos Alukkas.

Speaking on the film, John Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas said: “We hope that we can inspire real change with this film. Of course, it’s about starting a conversation, because silence can never bring about change.”

Added Anjo Jose, Creative Head, Dentsu India: “The attempt was to tell a story every girl out there would relate to. At the same time, while we were making the film we ensured that it had certain cinematic values to it. The feedback we’ve been receiving is great. I believe, we’ve achieved what we wanted to.”

Added Vidya Sankar, VP, Dentsu India: “To me, ‘Shine on’ is not just a campaign. It is a movement that reverberates the ideology of what the brand stands for. It is a powerful way that puts the spotlight on the subdued, yet strong women in society that’s sure to start the warranted momentum,”