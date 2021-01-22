Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | So, are you considering taking a day off on Monday and making it a superweekend given it’s R-Day on Jan 26?

Q. So, are you considering taking a day off on Monday and making it a superweekend given it’s R-Day on Jan 26?

A. You know my view on holidays: I enjoy a seven-day weekend as work for me is also fun. So, when I enjoy every day, why should I wait for a official holiday?! Of course, it needn’t be true for all. It is quite possible that those who find work as a humdrum rigour, they need a break to refuel. So, I respect that discretion too. Ultimately, everyone has to be happy in their own way. Happiness doesn’t come to someone. One has to go to happiness. And that’s a choice.