Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you can never really be sure of the actions of others, in life who do you trust? And how do you trust?

19 Jan,2021

It’s a question that’s disturbing us much since Friday. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das to be our guide and help us in this predicament. Without any further ado, here’s Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Since you can never really be sure of the actions of others, in life who do you trust? And how do you trust?

A. Sorry, I have a completely different view on the subject: I believe one is the cause of everything that one experiences. This is highly empowering, specially spiritually. The consequence of this conviction is that one gets inward-looking and initiates action to mitigate impact of all actions. Otherwise, one tends to pass the buck to others. Take responsibility of your action and you would be responsible. You might get shortchanged sometimes, but truth always wins at the end.

It might sound unrealistic to you, but I can talk only from my experience. Aberrations can’t make me a cynic. Trust is inherent in human beings and one is supposed to work towards earning it. We are all children of God. So, when you don’t trust others, you don’t trust yourself. Once the illusionary distinction between you and me are blurred, then we are all “WE”. We are all seemingly different on this earth, but united at the end. You would enjoy bliss if you internalise it.