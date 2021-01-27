Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Print. television or digital media — which media should one choose for a job in the business team, assuming all things are equal?

27 Jan,2021

Not an easy question to answer, esp in a Q&A series like this, but we asked our Wizard with Words the question nevertheless, given his vaaaast experience across media. Without further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das says in the Jan 27, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If someone has an offer to join the business team of either a print. television or digital media organisation, which media should one choose, assuming all other things (salary, job prospects) are equal?

A. In the current media landscape this is a myopic question, I feel. In a screen-agnostic media space, selection of a job has to be on the basis of job content and the task to be accomplished. One can select a vertical format of delivery for joining but horizontal thinking can accelerate one’s career and improve one’s market appeal as learning will happen at the intersections.