Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Over the years, one has indulged in a lot of conversation with people which could be well-described as ‘loose talk’. And now there’s this fear that it could well leak. How does one prevent oneself from not getting exposed and embarrassed?

18 Jan,2021

Q. Over the years, one has indulged in a lot of conversation with people which could be well-described as ‘loose talk’. And now there’s this fear that it could well leak. How does one prevent oneself from not getting exposed and embarrassed?

A. In the digital age, privacy is an illusion and your apprehension smacks of intelligent naivete. This is the new normal of 21st century. The genie is out of the bottle. So, embrace it and act accordingly. And as in the now-famous Harshad Mehta film, the chief protagonist says: ‘Ishq hai to risk hai’.