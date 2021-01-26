Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Republic Day tomorrow. Your sentiments on a day like this? What does it mean for you? Do you wake up early to watch the Parade?

A. For me, it’s a special day for the Nation. Patriotism is a feeling. So, I nurture it personally. I need not tomtom about it. Yes, I do watch the parade as it has a nostalgic charm for me. It makes me feel positive.