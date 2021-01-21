Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s National Hugging Day today in the US and Canada? Do you think hugging is a good practice in these Covid times?

A. I find all types of “DAYS” fads and superficial. One can hug anyone, depending on the depth of any relationship. One needn’t wait for a specific day to embrace. Having said that, Covid-19 has been a dampener to that gesture to express proximity. So, in the interest of safety and life, one should manage with emojis for the time-being.