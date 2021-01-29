Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Budget Day on Monday. The most important thing that you think the FM could announce which would make the A&M industry smile?

29 Jan,2021

B-Day again. Let's see what Dr Bhaskar Das would like to see Ms S's Budget on Feb 1. Here's the Jan 29 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. It’s Budget Day on Monday. The most important thing that you think the FM could announce which would make the A&M industry smile?

A. It is difficult to be specific. But anything that can give a business uplift to M&E segment would be welcome. This need not be always directly meant for the M&E segment. Even demand-stimulating proposals, especially for consumers, could give a fillip to the economic wheel of the country. M&E industry would also get benefitted by the impact.