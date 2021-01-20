Today's Top Stories
- Think Ink launches Think Talkies
- Koo names Pitchfork Partners for comms
- Abhinav Tyagi is SVP-Marketing @ Urban Company
- Aisle launches ‘One by Two’ campaign to celebrate the Indian way of romance
- Ormax Characters India Loves goes regional
- Sanjeev Kotnala: Fixed. Simply, Functionally & Emotionally
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If all goes well, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office today. Should one be looking forward to things?
- Times Power of Print launches 4th edition
- Utterly, Butterly, Aussilicious!
Videos