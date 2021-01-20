Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If all goes well, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office today. Should one be looking forward to things?

20 Jan,2021

On second though, a pointless question. But theek hai. We aren’t always perfect. So do read what Dr Bhaskar Das believes in the Jan 20, 2021 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. If all goes well, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office today. Should one be looking forward to things?

A. There will certainly be a change of approach under the new President. But I feel that the damage done by the previous President or the scars inflicted on the polity because of divisive demagogy would take some time to be rectified and healed.