Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | And we’re already half-way into the first month of 2021. Any thoughts on how it’s going?

15 Jan,2021

Q. And we’re already half-way into the first month of 2021. Any thoughts on how it’s going?

A. The new year has started with the good news of vaccine for protection against Covid-19. In today’s context, it’s a positive news. The stockmarket is operating at an all-time high. The V-shaped and K-shaped recovery process of various sectors of the economy have started. So, the first month of 2021 has enough reason to be optimistic of the future, though we have a long way to go before full recovery. But if we look back to the unprecedented human crises of the last year, I think we shall go up from here on. I hasten to add that the signs of recovery hasn’t been led only by fiscal intervention. So, India Inc is showing resilience to rise above the challenges.