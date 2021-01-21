Club FM gets new identity

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

On January 18, Club FM, Kerala’s No. 1 FM station embarked on a new journey – a new brand identity and a new way in which the RJs will be engaging listeners.

The launch began with a teaser on January 17 evening when Club FM brand ambassador and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, changed his social media profile picture to the “U” in the brand’s new logo which made his fans go crazy trying to figure out what this was about.

Speaking about the change, Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director, Digital Business, Mathrubhumi Group said: “This was a much deliberated attempt internally. Club FM reached break-even in its second year of operation, perhaps unheard of in the Radio business. The 13 long years have been nothing less than an absolutely amazing journey. The question was why one would want to disrupt something that’s already doing well and staying in the No.1 position. We didn’t have to go too far for the answers. What we have been experiencing in the last one year has been unpresented. There’s no status-quo any longer. Our teams have been interpreting various signals on the music preference of our listeners, including their media consumption patterns and we decided to change ourselves proactively before those signals become a trend and we are forced to change. As a company we have embarked on various transformation projects in the last few months with the view to be relevant to the 3 generations of readers, viewers and listeners we are connected with. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and wish the entire Club FM team the very best and also express my gratitude to all our advertisers”