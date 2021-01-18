Classplus launches campaign with Sourav Ganguly

18 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Classplus, in collaboration with Option Designs, launched its latest campaign starring Sourav Ganguly.

Said Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder, Classplus: “It is very satisfying to see the hard work put in by Option Designs. They were able to capture the emotions perfectly in the earlier ad and we hope this ad proves to be a success too. We look forward to serving more educators in the internet age of today and help them build their online presence with support from our latest campaign.”

Added Japneet Singh, Campaign Head and CEO – Option Designs: “After the success of the emotional route with the previous film where Dada empowers Mrs. Bannerjee with a new identity as a teacher, we decided to go with a comical route. With this film, we showcased the benefits of adopting a remote teaching model through Classplus and how it can unlock limitless growth for the educators. The film explores humor and wit with a Talismanic Avatar, Mentor Dada, who inspires India’s educators to evolve and digitally manage their coaching and tuition setups with ease.”