Big Ganga partners Lowe Lintas for KaamWapasi initiative

19 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Big Ganga, the Zee Entertainment channel, has joined hands with Lowe Lintas for its KaamWapasi that aims to cater and resolve the on-going unemployment issue amongst migrant workers in India.

Said Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said: “As a responsible media & entertainment platform, we at ZEE believe in serving the community to the very best of our capabilities, coming together with like-minded partners to create extraordinary solutions. The KaamWapasi initiative in partnership with Lowe Lintas is a purposive step in that direction enabling our Big Ganga audiences to take active charge of their livelihoods for a tomorrow that’s better than the pandemic-hit today. Providing a tech-enabled tangible route to employment, we see the platform perfectly complementing the government’s efforts to fuel the economy by accelerating the unlock on a greater scale. This initiative we hope, will not only set the bar for what could be done to serve society in one the most-difficult times but would also further encourage brands and people to come together and take ownership of improving the situation.”

Added Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, Zee Entertainment:, “The initiative in partnership with Lowe Lintas is a perfect amalgamation of what Big Ganga stands for. Staying true to our brand ethos of upholding and enhancing regional pride the brand understands that employment is a key social pillar towards ensuring the same. The association with KaamWapasi serves as an endeavour towards the same restoring the same that caters towards the pressing issue of unemployment and bridges the widening gap between employers and workers in a tech-led effective manner. As a brand our philosophy apart from offering inspiring and aspirational content, we intend to enrich the lives of our viewers through multiple initiatives & the said initiative will help to enrich and brighten their lives.’

Added Shantanu Sapre, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas: “It’s really wonderful to collaborate with a brand like BIG Ganga who has always come forward to support and help people in the hour of need. Through the KaamWapasi intiative, we are trying to re-build the strong foundation for the workers who have lost their jobs unfortunately in pandemic. The initiative not only aims to re-connect them with urban employers but further propels growth and development in the economy taking it towards the road of recovery.”