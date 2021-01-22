Betterplace aims to leap to a better place with Pitchfork

22 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Betterplace, the tech platform for blue-collar workforce management, has appointed Pitchfork Partners as its public relations counsel following a multi-agency pitch. Pitchfork Partners will help elevate the brand’s reputation and strengthen its position as an organization dedicated to the blue-collar employee space.

Said Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder, CEO, Betterplace: “The blue-collar workforce is the backbone of every country. In India, many are part of the unorganized space and thus are not able to connect with potential employers. It is our endeavor to simplify this process and help organizations with end-to-end blue-collar workforce management through our data-driven technology platform. Pitchfork Partners shares our passion and beliefs. We are positive that its expertise will play a key role in the success of our communication agenda. We see a huge opportunity for sustained growth and Pitchfork has the credentials to assist us.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We are happy to partner with an organization like Betterplace. The technology-driven platform addresses concern regarding blue-collar workforce management. Betterplace plays a pivotal role in connecting the enterprise and employees. It is a great opportunity to bridge the gap and help Betterplace achieve its vision through strategic and insights-driven communication.”