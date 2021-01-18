Amit Sinha joins India TV as VP – Strategy & Research

18 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Amit Sinha has joined India TV as VP – Strategy & Research. He was worked over a 15 years in the television media, and his last assignment was with TV Today Network over five years.

In his professional journey he has worked with Sahara News Network, Teammates Media Research & Content Communication India.

Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, India TV Managing Director, Ritu Dhawan said: “research plays a pivotal role and with Amit’s understanding of the news category, he will add more power to our existing strong team. We welcome Amit to India TV family and look forward to set new benchmarks in the Hindi News genre”.