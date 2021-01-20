Aisle launches ‘One by Two’ campaign to celebrate the Indian way of romance

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Aisle, the dating app, has launched its ‘One by Two’ campaign. Through the campaign, Aisle, notes a communique, aims to celebrate the old school desi way of romance highlighting “what’s mine is also yours”. The campaign is produced by Nationwide Pictures.

Speaking about the campaign, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said: “There is no one love language that suits everyone because romance is different in every part of the world. At Aisle, we understand desi romance. We wanted to create something that was simple and yet resonated with our young audiences. With One by Two, we want to inspire people to find their share of romance, the traditional way.”