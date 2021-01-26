ABP Studios to produce non-news content

25 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

‘ABP Studios is all set to add a slew of new services to ABP Network portfolio.

Driven by a team of multilingual, platform-agnostic storytellers, the new productions are already underway and will soon make its way onto various OTT platforms.

Speaking on this announcement, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said: “We are taking an important step towards engaging with the new-age content consumers of this era. With the introduction of a more focused segment on content production, we will be able to effectively build upon our competitive advantages to create greater value for our customers and stakeholders alike. I am confident that our new venture is well-positioned to lead the ABP brand – to the next phase of its development.”

Added Zulfia Waris, Business Head, ABP Studios: “ABP Studios is a very special division that offers something unique to the viewers of today. It goes beyond black-and-white, to find hidden perspectives and underlying meanings that lie within the ‘grey’ areas. We have been dedicatedly working towards turning this dream into a reality and are absolutely elated to announce that we will soon be sharing the many inspiring, empowering, and distinct tales of our nation with diverse set of audiences worldwide.”