ABP Asmita celebrates 5th anniv

18 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Gujarati news channel ABP Asmita celebrated its five anniversary last week. The ABP Network-owned channel has, as per a communique, a reach of 35 mn viewers in the Gujarat market. (Source BARC, TG- 2+, Mkt- Gujarat/DD/DN, Jan-Sep’20, Cume Reach.)

Speaking on this milestone, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said: “It is moment of pride for us, as we mark the 5-year milestone in the growth story of ABP Asmita. Over the years, against all odds, we have provided our viewers with innovative content and memorable shows. For us, our viewers remain at the core of every milestone we achieve. They have supported us and trusted us with every piece of content. And as we embark on a fresh chapter, we plan to add more depth in our programming portfolio through various thoughtful and people-driven initiatives. We hope our viewers will continue to repose their faith in us.”