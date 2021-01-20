Abhinav Tyagi is SVP-Marketing @ Urban Company

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Urban Company (formerly UrbanClap), home services marketplace, has announced the appointment of former HUL hand Abhinav Tyagi as Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Khaitan, Co Founder Urban Company said: “We are thrilled to welcome Abhinav to the Urban Company leadership. Working across countries, categories and cultures, has given Abhinav a unique opportunity to understand and develop deep consumer understanding and insights across different stages of category and brand evolution – something we believe can add great value to Urban Company given the width of categories we operate in and continue to develop across the globe. He will play a key role in strengthening our marketing capabilities as we build towards our mission of transforming home services worldwide.”

Added Tyagi: “Urban Company is on a very exciting journey of radically enhancing the home services experience for consumers and the quality of life for professionals delivering those services. I count myself fortunate to be able to come on board and help build upon the wonderful work being done by the team at UC and look forward to helping take the UC experience to many many more consumers globally.”