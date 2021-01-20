82.5 BLR wins Slice mandate

19 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

82.5 Communications has bagged the creative duties Bengaluru-based fintech startup Slice. The agency’s Bengaluru office will handle the business.

Speaking of the win, Kapil Arora, CEO & Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communication said: “The fintech world is abuzz with opportunity and amongst the most exciting, is Slice. We are excited to partner the brand in its endeavour to financially empower India’s youngsters and look forward to creating transformational work on a transformational brand.”

Added Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice: “From the get-go, the team at 82.5 communication has understood what slice is building and the transformational impact it will have on the payments ecosystem in India. We are very happy to partner with an agency that actually helps take our mission to the next level. 2021 has some exciting things in store and we are thrilled to have 82.5 comm on this journey with us.”

