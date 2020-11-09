Yet another OTT player: Mojoplex

09 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Yes, there’s another OTT app. Kolkata-based Mojoplex promises a “renaissance in the industry”. Along with movies, web series and short films, viewers will also be served stand-Up comedy, travel and adventure vlogs and music jamming sessions. Inhouse production will start in December 2020.

Said Tufan Mukherjee, Co-founder, Mojoplex: “The explosive growth of the OTT segment really will change things for the better, and it’s only the next smart thing to integrate everything a consumer defines as ‘entertainment’ on one platform. These past few months have shown how OTT platforms shined bright through these tough times; entertainment has certainly made its position invaluable in our lives, which is why the industry, from an entrepreneur’s point of view, will never witness the opposite of success. With Mojoplex, we wish to provide the “over” in ‘over the top’, and truly be the one-stop destination for all things entertainment in every shape and form.”

Added Abhishek Mishra, Co-founder, Mojoplex: “This pandemic has made people realise that entertainment is no longer restricted to the traditional screens airing scheduled programs made for in-show advertisements. Now the power has come into the hands of the viewers. And having that very opportunity for grabs, we have made Mojoplex’s purpose align with this value of ‘power to the consumer’ certitude. With a foray of entertainment consumers engaging in digital content, we wish to place Bengali content on a national pedestal so that it’s not only accessed by the Bengali audience, but the entire country.”