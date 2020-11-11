Wondrlab wins Anand Rathi biz

10 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Close on the heels of its launch, Wondrlab, the Saurabh Varma and team -setup platform-first communications startup – has announced the bagging of the Anand Rathi Financial Services account.

In its new mandate, Wondrlab will help the Anand Rathi Group build awareness and with overall brand salience. To kickstart this partnership, Wondrlab has created an integrated digital campaign focusing on the Dream11 IPL 2020 which has been airing throughout the tournament.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson from the Anand Rathi Group said: “With over 25 years of experience in wealth creation, we have the expertise to customise plans for every customer, taking into account his or her needs. We wanted an agile team that could build this equity and weave in our brand’s values, but at the same time, create a campaign that would go viral with the ever-dynamic consumers. Wondrlab managed this balance perfectly. The campaign is well-crafted and delivers our key message in a new-age, quirky way. We are happy to have Wondrlab on board and look forward to more exciting work.”

Added Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab: “We are thrilled to have Anand Rathi Financial Services on board and look forward to a great inning together. We realised early on that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for investors because their mindsets vary with differences in personality and life stage. Drawing a parallel to different kinds of fans, was an organic connection, given the IPL fever. It was a great pleasure to use our platform-first philosophy to craft films made to suit OTT platforms. We look forward to playing many more matches together!”