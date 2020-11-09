Tata Motors rolls out ‘Silent Diwali’ film for customers

09 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Tata Motors has rolled out the ‘Silent Diwali Film’, encouraging viewers to celebrate a silent, safe and pollution-free Diwali with their loved ones.

Notes a communique: “The video begins with a young girl giggling at the excitement of being able to light a fire cracker. On the contrary, the second scene cuts to the chakras of nature spinning while pots of flowers are exploding into thin air, emphasizing on the fact that nature suffers the consequences when human actions such as bursting fire crackers pollute the environment around us. Amidst all the noise showcased in the video, the final scene shows footage of the India’s best-selling electric car, the Nexon EV, as it drives quietly with only a ‘soft hum’ without contributing to any noise to its surroundings. An important point to note in this video is that the sound of the bursting crackers is replaced by the sounds of nature.”