Star Gold says ‘Dekh ke Chalo’

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Ae Bhai, zara Dekh Ke Chalo! 🙏🏽 Together we can beat this pandemic. A great initiative by @StarGoldIndia. Please share this message with your loved ones. #DekhKeChalo pic.twitter.com/mDisVqs3gm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 8, 2020

Hindi movie channel Star Gold has launched a campaign titled ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’ aimed at increasing public awareness along with changing the public’s attitude and behavior towards the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask.

Said a unnamed Star Gold spokesperson, explaining the thought behind the brand’s initiative: “With people now emboldened to step outside and reclaim their life, there is a tendency to believe that we have put the worst days of the pandemic behind us. It is precisely for such moments that the Star Gold ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’ campaign has been created – to aptly remind people that as they step out, they should not drop the guard of safety, hygiene and health. Being amongst the leading movie channels in the country, we wanted to harness the unparalleled reach of our platform, combined with the influence of these prominent Bollywood artists and are confident that our message of safety will echo across the country,”