Sony Sab to challenge gender stereotypes

12 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Sab has unveiled a new campaign around the thought, ‘Sapno Ka Koi Gender Nahi Hota’ for its upcoming show Kaatelal & Sons. The campaign also features a video that challenges deep rooted gender stereotypes with a message ‘Khol Dimaag Ka Shutter’.

Said Vaishali Sharma, Head – Marketing & Communications, Sony Sab: “Kaatelal & Sons is a beautiful and true testament of Sony Sab’s forward-looking approach where we continue to offer shows that have hope and meaning. With Sapno Ka Koi Gender Nahi Hota campaign, we aim at challenging the deep-rooted stereotypes of gender roles in our society. We want to embody this promise not only through our on-air content but also through our marketing campaign that can be entertaining while raising some meaningful questions that can spearhead a change in people’s lives. Khol Dimaag Ka Shutter is a fun musical take on the concept of Kaatelal & Sons with a thought-provoking message. We are encouraging everyone to #ungender their dreams.”