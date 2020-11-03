Shoppers Stop brings beam of hope this Diwali

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Shoppers Stop’s latest campaign Hum Hai Roshni for Diwali attempts to create a positive sentiment in the midst of this pandemic.

Said Uma Talreja – Customer Care Associate, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Shoppers Stop Ltd: “As we progress through different stages of Unlock, it is important to be cautious and safe while we try to reclaim a sense of normalcy in a way. The film empowers us to overcome dark times and retain our values, culture, and togetherness. This Diwali, Shoppers Stop offers safe shopping at stores and also digital assistance on WhatsApp and through the website and app.”