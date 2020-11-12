SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

It’s Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud’s 59th birthday today. And on the day, a vacation bench comprising him and Justice Indira Banerjee granted bail to Republic Media Network Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Goswami had filed a special leave petition seeking interim bail. He was arrested by the Raigad police in Maharashtra and was moved to Taloja jail over the weekend. Goswami has been in judicial custody in a case regarding the suicide of a Mumbai interior designer and his mother in 2018. Earlier, Goswami’s plea to the Bombay High Court was rejected and he was asked to approach the Sessions Court.

There is no word when Goswami will actually be released.