Saurabh Varma sets up Wondrlab, billed as a platform-first martech firm

04 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Advertising and brand communication specialists Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja have launched Wondrlab. Wondrlab is billed as a platform-first startup with three key verticals – Content, Experience and Digital business transformation.

Speaking about the launch, Saurabh Varma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wondrlab, said: “There has never been a better time to disrupt the communication landscape. At Wondrlab all our teams are platform first. We will work with key platforms to create hybrid teams that help clients win on these platforms. We will also curate, partner and build martech platforms that can create meaningful experiences and become an advantage for our clients.”

Speaking about the launch of the martech company, Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab said, “We have completely platformised brand experiences at Wondrlab. What brands will see are productised events, shopper marketing, retail and brand activations into tech platforms. Backed by data and automation, Wondrlab’s platforms unlock new levels of efficiency to drive new sources of growth for brands.”

Added Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab: “Brands now have an opportunity to make a personalised connection with their target audience, something that doesn’t happen with a one-size-fits-all approach towards platforms. Wondrlab’s key focus will be service and technology-based platforms combined with creative ideas based on data and human understanding.”