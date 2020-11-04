Racold launches new campaign

04 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Water heater specialist Racold has launched a new digital campaign, #DontBeAHeaterHitesh. The campaign is conceptualised by WatConsult.

Said Vikram Raman, Vice President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Ariston Thermo India: Commented, “Racold is a brand synonymous with breakthrough innovation be it with our range of innovative products or our marketing campaigns. The main objective of this campaign is to let consumers know about the unique features of our Omnis range of water heater. I am sure that people will love this humour and ‘Heater Hitesh’ will have a long lasting impact on people’s minds.”

Added Heeru Dingra, CEO, WatConsult: “The campaign creatively highlights the convenience of the product along with capturing its unique set of features. The videos seamlessly place it as the answer for the water heating problems generally faced in our homes, especially during the winter months. The humorous tone of the videos and the extravagant protagonist makes the technologically oriented product feel familiar and a more acceptable fixture for our homes.”