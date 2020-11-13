PRCA elects its new execom for 2020-22

12 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has announced its new executive committee for the period 2020-22.

The elected members are:

President, PRCAI : Atul Sharma, MD – Ruder Finn India

Vice President, PRCAI : Kunal Kishore Sinha, Co-founder- Value 360

Secretary, PRCAI : Sunayna Malik, MD -India & Senior VP, APAC, Archetype

The elected regional chapter chairpersons are:

Chairperson North: Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO – Kaizzen PR Services

Chairperson South : Prasad Karat, Associate VP -The PRactice

Chairperson West : Girish Huria, Executive VP – Avian WE

Chairperson East : Rakesh Ranjan, Founder & Director, Imagicaa Ventures

Two of the positions, Secretary, PRCAI and Chairperson South were elected unopposed.

On behalf of the newly appointed executive committee, President, PRCAI, Atul Sharma said: “We would like to thank each of the members for placing their trust and confidence in us. We hope to continue with the momentum that PRCAI has built over the years, as we work towards bringing the PR fraternity closer.”