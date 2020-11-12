Pedigree ad urges India to ensure stray dogs don’t ever go hungry

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Petfood major Pedigree, a brand of Mars Petcare, has introduced a new advertising campaign promoting the health and care of stray dogs. Conceptualised and produced by Zee5 the ad film for the campaign will be aired Zee5 and also on YouTube. Strategically supported by BBDO India, the initiative will be amplified through collaborations with DonateKart, key influencers, as well as through social and digital channels.

Said Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, Mars Petcare spokesperson: “India has a large number of street dogs estimated to be more than 2.5-3 crores in number. They were dependent on the people for their food and care. The pandemic has rendered strays helpless as they search for food and shelter on empty streets. Many dog lovers and kind hearted people stepped up to support them during the last few months. With this advertisement, we wanted to spread awareness about caring for and feeding strays and giving them their due importance. To intensify the effort, we have partnered with DonateKart to amplify the #FeedtheStrays initiative and both Pedigree and DonateKart would together be providing 9000 meals free for feeding the strays. Zee5 has amazingly captured the essence of the cause and we hope that it inspires dog lovers across the country to participate in the initiative.”

Speaking about the initiative, Rajeev Dhal, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee5 India added: “The pandemic has been tough for all of us, especially for our stray furry friends. Needless to say, the prospect of partnering for such a cause was close to all our hearts and we are really happy to see how well the film has turned out. Being a part of ZEE’s 27-year-old legacy, ZEE5 has always had a nuanced understanding of human emotions which reflects in the content we create. The same ethos is visible in this ad film too. We hope the initiative witnesses widespread participation and we are all able to contribute in our own way to make the lives of our four-legged friends better.”