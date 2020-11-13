Parle Products launches #DiwaliAurParle campaign

13 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Parle Products, the biscuits and confectionery maker, has rolled digital films on the launch of #DiwaliAurParle a festive campaign. This campaign talks about how family is an integral part of celebrating Diwali – no matter how far away they are, with their tagline: “Kyunki Diwali family ke saath poori hoti hain.”

Commenting on the campaign, Krishnarao S Buddha, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said: “In these times where physical engagement is not possible, most people won’t be able to celebrate this festival with their families and as a brand we understand this sentiment. Whilst the celebrations may be different this year, the underlying human emotion will remain the same. With these films, we have tried to capture the small moments which families spend together but are one of the key moments of the spirit of Diwali. Parle Products is seamlessly weaved into these moments and is a part of our consumers’ day-to-day life which inspires us to showcase our belief and helps us to keep their journey.