Nissan India appoints Vani Aiyer as GM, Corp Comm

06 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Nissan India has appointed Vani Aiyer as its General Manager, Corporate Communication at Nissan India. In this role, she will lead the corporate communications for both Nissan and Datsun and be responsible for the business strategy and performance of the brand.

Vani has been a part of the Nissan family for the last one and a half year, starting off as General Manager, Marketing Communications. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, prior to Nissan, she worked as the marketing head for TVS Automobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd. She took charge on October 1.

Congratulating Aiyer on her new appointment, Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan India said: “Vani brings years of experience in the sector and has a good amount of understanding of the Nissan brand in the time that she has worked with us. I congratulate her and wish her the very best in her new role.”

Added Aiyer: “I am excited to work in Nissan in the Corporate Communications role. This new role gives me an excellent opportunity to build and strengthen Nissan operations for our customers, partners, employees and build a connect with the government, corporate bodies especially in the CSR space.”