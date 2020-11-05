Nickelodeon announces 10th IP for Sonic

05 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

After a slew of home-grown IPs like Motu Patlu, Pakdam Pakdai, Shiva, Rudra, amongst others, Nickelodeon is all set to introduce its first spooky comic series and its 10th Indigenous IP – Lego presents “Happy & Pinaki- The Bhoot Bandhus” on Sonic. Produced by Tavrohi Animation, the show will start on November 9 at 11:30 AM.

Speaking about the success of the homegrown IPs, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network at Viacom18 said: “Kids are at the center of our universe and understanding their evolving preferences and catering to their diverse entertainment needs is at the core of all our initiatives. With each passing year, we have identified white spaces and brought alive clutter breaking and pioneering series that have gone on to be category game changers and favorites amongst all our stakeholders -kids, parents and advertisers ensuring that we are the most loved No1 kids entertainment brand in the country. With the launch of our new show Pinaki & Happy-The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic, we are set to once again enthrall our young viewers with an immersive and unmatched entertainment experience.”

Added Anu Sikka, Head – Content, Kids TV Network, Viacom18: “With the launch of our new show Pinaki & Happy -The Bhoot Bandhus, we are expanding our already popular programming catalogue to keep our young audience entertained. Each character and their traits are so carefully crafted that I’m confident that the Bhoot Bandhus will be thoroughly loved by the kids. The show promises to take kids into a new world of fun bringing to them first of it’s spooky-comedy series which takes them on a laughter ride when the bhoot world meets the real world. Over the years our adorable toons have formed an unbreakable bond with kids through the stories they tell and we are confident that that our young viewers will surely embrace the new characters and make them a part of their daily lives.”