Mondelez urges goodness this Diwali

05 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

With an aim to turn this Diwali into the sweetest celebration of all times, Mondelez India, has launched its Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge? campaign.

Commenting on the efforts, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said: “Throughout festivities, exchanging gifts and sweets holds a significant emotional value and embarks the beginning of a new era, and it makes us extremely proud about the fact that we humbly found a place in this small, yet important tradition. Moreover, this year, than any other warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world, and our recent Cadbury Celebrations campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. Banking on the proposition of Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge, we are putting our best foot forward to inspire people to do whats right this time by acknowledging people who helped us in difficult times. Whether it is weaving in Mithaas into special occasions or adding a shimmer of cheerfulness to the joyous festivities, our much-loved snacking products have become an intrinsic part of every celebration and therefore, this year we’re furthering this effort by expanding our eCommerce premium portfolio to provide more choice to our consumers, along with many exciting initiatives across our brands, beyond just chocolates.”