Mitron TV strengthens leadership team with two senior hires

13 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Indian short-format video app Mitron TV has announced the expansion of its leadership team with two senior hires. Ex-Bytedance executive Shyamanga Barooah comes on board as Head of Content Strategy and senior journalist Biswarup Gooptu, who spent 10 years at the Economic Times, joins as Head of Partnerships & Policy. Gooptu will focus on driving public policy for the company and building government alliances. Barooah, who was also earlier with Bytedance, will be responsible for developing and optimizing a tailored content strategy, whilst driving the best content practices for internal and external stakeholders.

Commenting on the development, Shivank Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO Mitron said: “We are delighted to have Shyamanga and Biswarup join the leadership team at Mitron. The impact of short-video consumption and digital entertainment is growing at a rapid pace, making this sector one of the most exciting in present times. At Mitron, we are in a robust growth phase and continuing to reinvent ourselves. With Shyamanga and Biswarup’s expertise, we look forward to further strengthening our proposition and scale the business to the next level.”