Mirum to provide martech services for L&T Realty

11 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

L&T Realty from the Larsen & Toubro Group has appointed WPP digital agency Mirum India as the marketing automation services partner.

L&T Realty is a real estate development company with residential, commercial and retail projects across West, South & North India. Mirum India, a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, the globally preferred 1:1 digital marketing platform.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, Executive Vice-President, Mirum India, said: “Mirum India is the go-to Salesforce partner for Marketing Cloud Services and has been the pioneer in the marketing automation space with almost a decade of experience. We are excited to win the L&T Realty business and look forward to providing flawless martech services.”

Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, with over nine years of association with Salesforce and 100+ Marketing Automation installations across the entire stack of Social Studio, Exact Target and now Datorama & DMP.