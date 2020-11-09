Lintas Live awareness drive on climate change

09 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

‘Count Us In’, a global attempt for mobilising citizens to act on climate change, was launched by actors Priyanka Chopra and Chris Hemsworth at the TED Countdown. Lintas Live, part of the MullenLowe Lintas Group, supported the launch of this global initiative in India and in motion a digitally-driven and influencer-led outreach across the country.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, said: “This pandemic has led people to reset their priorities and everyone is far more conscious of issues like the environment. It is an honour to associate with causes that have a deep social impact and Lintas Live is proud to have supported the launch of an inspiring global movement such as Count Us In that urges individuals to take simple but effective steps towards climate change. In today’s hyperconnected world, we understand the importance of driving conversations that are live via credible experts across industries.”