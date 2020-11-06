Leo Burnett’s campaign for Skechers

06 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Skechers India’s latest campaign Originals Keep Moving starring Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has announced the launch of the brand’s flagship lifestyle collections, the Skechers D’Lites.

Speaking about the launch and on Ananya Panday, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia said: ‘’We are thrilled to launch our first campaign with Ananya Panday. As Skechers was born as a youth-focused brand, it’s our aim to strengthen our connection through communication with the youth of India and ignite a shift in the Indian mind-set at large. With this announcement, we have also launched the newest collection in our flagship lifestyle range—Skechers D’Lites—and welcome Ananya to the Skechers family where she will be a perfect ambassador thanks to her role as an influencer to her fans of all ages.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “The Skechers D’Lites range has always been an iconic global fashion sensation. Reminiscent of the 90’s style, as Ananya and her friends sashay down the streets in synchronized choreography, the visuals and the music are bound to take you through familiar yet unfamiliar territory with a retro cool meeting the edgy future vibe. Dance has always been a central form of self-expression and just like the iconic Skechers D’Lites collection and our campaign draws a parallel between the two encouraging everyone to keep moving forward in life.”