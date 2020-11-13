“Kya seekha?” asks Unacademy in quirky campaign

13 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Edtech firm Unacademy has released a new campaign film called ‘Cracking the Game’ to mark its first year of association with the Indian Premier League and celebrate the process of learning. Conceived by Lowe Lintas, the film draws a fun correlation between students’ desire to learn and the passionate Cricket action seen on-field during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Speaking about the campaign, Sonal Mishra, Director, Marketing at Unacademy said: “Our efforts during this IPL have all been about how our brand proposition, which is to learn from the best, can be tied to Cricket. While brainstorming ideas for this film, the takeaway was that all of us learn everyday, from the most unlikely sources, and often unknowingly. So, we wanted to see if we could draw parallels between various moments during the matches and learning. The response to the film has been spectacular and we’re delighted that our brand message is reaching deeper with this film.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “Unacademy’s spirit and philosophy of ‘Let’s Crack It!’ isn’t limited to students only, but inspires across. So when the marketing team came up with the challenge of cracking a great idea with IPL footage only, we thought of applying the academic gyaan in interesting, relevant, yet irrational juxtaposition. We had lots of fun in mixing and matching footage with theories and principles to come up with the gags.”