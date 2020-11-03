Kinder Joy unveils #KhaoKheloKhushRaho ad

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Kinder Joy, the confectionery brand of Ferrero Group, has starts the festive season with its kids-focused Diwali campaign #KhaoKheloKhushRaho.

Elaborating on the campaign, a Kinder Joy spokesperson said: “Kinder Joy campaigns are all about the joyous and memorable moments between parents and children. Our campaign #KhaoKheloKhushRaho acts as an ally for the mother to pass on the Diwali rituals to her kids and is a limited-edition Diwali pack that will make the festivities perfect for children.”