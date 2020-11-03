Jaya Chaudhry to head media sales at Bloomberg

03 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

Bloomberg Media has appointed Jaya Chaudhry to manage the India market and focus on growing revenues across Bloomberg’s media offerings. Based out of the New Delhi office, she would look at strategy, sales and spearhead custom-led solutions for the market. She will handle strategy, sales and custom solutions for key Bloomberg Media offerings in India including digital, TV, print and events.

Prior to Bloomberg, Chaudhry has worked with Times Network, Conde Nast, BBC Worldwide.