ITV Network gets Water Award from GoI

13 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

ITV Network has bagged the second prize in ‘Best TV Show for promoting water conservation’ for its water campaign- Aakhri Boond at the second National Water Awards organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The award ceremony was held earlier this week in New Delhi.

Commenting on the win, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said: “This award is a testament to our resilience and our passion to work tirelessly. Saving water is not the responsibility of only you or me or for that sake any single individual. But on the contrary, saving water is a national cause and should be a common practice. Ground connect & digital amplifications will be a key agenda that we will be driving in the coming year to make people aware of the importance and techniques to save water.”