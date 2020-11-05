ITC’s Bingo launches campaign to reward consumers

05 Nov,2020

By A Correspondent

ITC’s Bingo salted snack has unveiled a new campaign titled ‘Chill With Bingo!’ which includes a contest to engage consumers.

In this contest, consumers have to click a photo of themselves with Bingo! at home, and upload the same on instagram using the hashtag #ChillwithBingo, and they will stand a chance to win a cool recliner, a beanbag or cushions.

Commenting on the campaign, an unnamed ITC Foods spokesperson, said: “In tune with the ongoing cricketing season, there is a rise in the at-home snacking moments and Bingo! looks forward to elevate these moments in a fun way. Bingo! has successfully established itself among the top preferred brands for consumers’ snacking needs and through the campaign, Bingo! endevours to enrich the consumers’ chilling experiences at their homes differently”.